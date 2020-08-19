Virtu Financial LLC Takes $6.85 Million Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,000. Roku comprises 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,869 shares of company stock valued at $40,939,089. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.11. The company had a trading volume of 115,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,649. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.84 and a beta of 1.91. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.52.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.