Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. Glacier Bancorp comprises 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,406. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.05. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

