Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.26% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,050,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $76.19.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

