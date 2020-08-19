Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

WYNN traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 80,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,672. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

