Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Trading Down 0.9%

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.43, approximately 18,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Real Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.