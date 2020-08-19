Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

V stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.01. 6,519,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,720,311. The stock has a market cap of $390.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $186.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.