Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102,831 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Visa worth $774,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.01. 6,519,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,720,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.50. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $390.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

