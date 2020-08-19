Vitae (VITAE) Tops One Day Volume of $988,175.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00022524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $51.65 million and $988,175.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004052 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003917 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

