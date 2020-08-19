VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 6,700.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VMware by 212.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

