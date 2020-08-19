Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the July 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.