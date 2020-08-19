Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.