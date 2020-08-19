VoteCoin (VOT) Hits Market Cap of $24,414.94

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $24,414.94 and $13.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00659924 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00089721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00077112 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 104,144,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

