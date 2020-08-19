VouchForMe (IPL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,160.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $337,613.57 and approximately $29,160.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

