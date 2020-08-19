VULCANO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. VULCANO has a total market cap of $28,356.78 and $3.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

