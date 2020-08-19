Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,361. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

