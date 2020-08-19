Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,343. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.