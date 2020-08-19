Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0398 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $16,370.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002385 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,633,572 coins and its circulating supply is 191,253,958 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.