Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Update

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,290,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,724,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

