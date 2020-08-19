Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

DIS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.92. 6,714,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,810,664. The stock has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

