Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.72. Washington Prime Group shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 38,079 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 628.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,279,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,232 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 794.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 993,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 882,154 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.