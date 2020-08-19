Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 75.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.
Waste Connections stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,289. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
