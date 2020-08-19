Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 75.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,289. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.