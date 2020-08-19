Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) PT Raised to $17.00

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Watford stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $327.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.60. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $5.12. The business had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watford news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 601.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

