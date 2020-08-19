Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $88,427.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00138643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.01780563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,912 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

