Wayside Technology Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

WSTG stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $59,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

