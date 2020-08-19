WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 12,825 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

