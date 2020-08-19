WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 96,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 117,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 277.3% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 18,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.