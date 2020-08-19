WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

NOC opened at $337.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

