WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,225 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 84.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $206.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $211.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

