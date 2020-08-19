WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 278.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.