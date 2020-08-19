WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

