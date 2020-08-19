WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

