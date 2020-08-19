WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

