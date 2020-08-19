WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 25,775 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

