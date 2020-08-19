WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cerner by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock worth $8,688,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

