WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, WebDollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $888,387.79 and approximately $75.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit.

About WebDollar

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 14,311,489,128 coins and its circulating supply is 10,363,540,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

