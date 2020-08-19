Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS: AIQUY) recently:

8/13/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/7/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

7/31/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/8/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

7/8/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

6/29/2020 – AIR LIQUIDE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.