Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON: SN) recently:

7/30/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,950 ($25.49) to GBX 1,940 ($25.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,685 ($22.03) to GBX 1,675 ($21.90). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,633 ($21.35) to GBX 1,553 ($20.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.11) to GBX 2,090 ($27.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/22/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/10/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.30) to GBX 2,150 ($28.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,165 ($28.30) to GBX 2,150 ($28.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/23/2020 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.45). The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,576.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

