Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Electrolux (ELUXY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) recently:

8/17/2020 – Electrolux was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. "

8/14/2020 – Electrolux was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2020 – Electrolux was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Electrolux was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2020 – Electrolux was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Electrolux had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2020 – Electrolux had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/15/2020 – Electrolux had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/25/2020 – Electrolux was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ELUXY opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. Electrolux AB has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electrolux AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

