Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intact Financial (IFC)

7/30/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$148.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

7/30/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$155.00.

7/29/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$163.00 to C$165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00.

7/9/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$151.00.

TSE IFC opened at C$143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$104.81 and a 1 year high of C$157.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$138.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.83, for a total value of C$116,661.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$716,301.73.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

