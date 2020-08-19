Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Revolve Group (RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/13/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/25/2020 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.69. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,384.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $250,105.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,824 shares of company stock worth $1,141,677 over the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

