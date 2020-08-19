Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON: SDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/31/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,203 ($28.80) to GBX 3,200 ($41.84). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,790 ($36.48) to GBX 2,920 ($38.17). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/27/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 3,175 ($41.51). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,640 ($34.51) to GBX 2,610 ($34.12). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,690 ($35.17) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,520 ($32.95).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.20 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,975.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,863.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers sold 22,021 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,990 ($39.09), for a total transaction of £658,427.90 ($860,802.59).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

