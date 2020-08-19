Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/24/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.