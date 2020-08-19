Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AGEAS/S (AGESY)

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS: AGESY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2020 – AGEAS/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

8/12/2020 – AGEAS/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/12/2020 – AGEAS/S was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2020 – AGEAS/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2020 – AGEAS/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

7/29/2020 – AGEAS/S was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2020 – AGEAS/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2020 – AGEAS/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

6/23/2020 – AGEAS/S is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. AGEAS/S has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.