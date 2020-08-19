Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aware (ATCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aware (NASDAQ: ATCO):

8/13/2020 – Aware was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

8/12/2020 – Aware was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

8/12/2020 – Aware had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Aware has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

