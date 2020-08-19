Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/6/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/23/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/10/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/30/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/24/2020 – KINGFISHER PLC/SH was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

