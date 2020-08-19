Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,297.78 ($16.97).

WEIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,380 ($18.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.66) to GBX 985 ($12.88) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,035 ($13.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

WEIR opened at GBX 1,317.50 ($17.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -8.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,070.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.06. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10.44 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640 ($21.44).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

