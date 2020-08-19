Westchester Capital Management Inc. Buys 852 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 4.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.22 and its 200-day moving average is $378.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

