Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 3.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 245,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 125,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

MCD traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $210.32. 2,921,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.29. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

