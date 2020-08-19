Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Shares of BDX traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,237. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average of $249.78.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

