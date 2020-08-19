Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $7.57 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 10,290,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,913,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

